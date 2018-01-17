THINK STRATEGIES

Recreating ERP in the Cloud – A Guest Commentary in Datamation

Recreating ERP in the Cloud – A Guest Commentary in Datamation

Now that moving to the Cloud has become mainstream, it’s time for organizations to confront their biggest enterprise application challenge in the era of digital disruption – revamping their enterprise resource management (ERP) systems to keep up with the times.

A clear indication of the shifting tides in the ERP market is the growing number of organizations that are replacing their installed systems with a new Cloud-based solution.

Click here to read THINKstrategies' views in Datamation about the forces that are reshaping the ERP software business and the competitive landscape of this market.



