THINK STRATEGIES

Tercera Launches to Fund Third Wave of Cloud Consultancies

Posted on January 28th, by thinkstrategies in Uncategorized. Comments Off on Tercera Launches to Fund Third Wave of Cloud Consultancies

I’m pleased to be one of the initial advisors of a new venture capital and advisory services firm focused on the ‘third wave’ of cloud consulting companies that are emerging in the market to respond to the escalating cloud deployment and management needs of enterprises worldwide.

As you’ll see in the press announcement and my blogpost associated with the kickoff of the new firm, Tercera is unique because it is targeting ‘people-based’ consulting and managed service companies that help enterprises maximize the value of their cloud investments, rather than funding cloud product vendors.

I’ve known the principals of the new firm for many years since they previously founded Appirio, one of the most successful cloud consultancies of the past decade. After selling Appirio to Wipro, the Tercera team now wants to fund and help the next generation of cloud consulting companies achieve success as we enter a new stage of market growth.

Stay tuned for more updates regarding Tercera’s first round of investments and views about current market trends.




The Latest from THINK IT Services Blog

THINK IT Services Blog examines the business implications of the latest developments in the technology services market ranging from Cloud Computing and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to Managed Services and other forms of 'On-Demand' services.

Tercera Launches to Fund Third Wave of Cloud Consultancies

I’m pleased to be one of the initial advisors of a new venture capital and advisory services firm focused on the ‘third wave’ of...

Reshaping the Software and Services Marketplace – A Guest Commentary in E-Commerce Times
Reshaping the Software and Services Marketplace – A Guest Commentary in E-Commerce Times

In the old information technology (IT) world, systems integration and consulting companies flourished, helping enterprises of all sizes across nearly every industry pull together...

Catalant Profile and Perspectives Regarding Cloud and SaaS
Catalant Profile and Perspectives Regarding Cloud and SaaS

Over the past year, I’ve had the privilege of becoming affiliated with the rapidly growing Catalant expert network which has enabled me to extend...