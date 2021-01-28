Tercera Launches to Fund Third Wave of Cloud Consultancies

I’m pleased to be one of the initial advisors of a new venture capital and advisory services firm focused on the ‘third wave’ of cloud consulting companies that are emerging in the market to respond to the escalating cloud deployment and management needs of enterprises worldwide.

As you’ll see in the press announcement and my blogpost associated with the kickoff of the new firm, Tercera is unique because it is targeting ‘people-based’ consulting and managed service companies that help enterprises maximize the value of their cloud investments, rather than funding cloud product vendors.

I’ve known the principals of the new firm for many years since they previously founded Appirio, one of the most successful cloud consultancies of the past decade. After selling Appirio to Wipro, the Tercera team now wants to fund and help the next generation of cloud consulting companies achieve success as we enter a new stage of market growth.

Stay tuned for more updates regarding Tercera’s first round of investments and views about current market trends.