Reshaping the Software and Services Marketplace – A Guest Commentary in E-Commerce Times

In the old information technology (IT) world, systems integration and consulting companies flourished, helping enterprises of all sizes across nearly every industry pull together a plethora of proprietary systems from a wide array of software and technology vendors.

Despite the promises of the cloud, not much has changed. While there may be fewer pure-play proprietary systems and applications, the need to customize software solutions and integrate disparate databases has continued to grow.

So, it’s not surprising that the demand for IT services — including upfront consulting, systems integration and software development skills — also has escalated.

Yet, there are several important differences in today’s IT services requirements that set them apart from the demands and offerings of the past.

Click here to read THINKstrategies’ latest perspectives in E-Commerce Times regarding the changing nature of IT services and solutions in the cloud marketplace, and how this sector of the market will continue to evolve over the coming years.



