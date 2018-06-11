Reshaping the Software and Services Marketplace – A Guest Commentary in E-Commerce Times

In the old information technology (IT) world, systems integration and consulting companies flourished, helping enterprises of all sizes across nearly every industry pull together a plethora of proprietary systems from a wide array of software and technology vendors.

Despite the promises of the cloud, not much has changed. While there may be fewer pure-play proprietary systems and applications, the need to customize software solutions and integrate disparate databases has continued to grow.

So, it’s not surprising that the demand for IT services — including upfront consulting, systems integration and software development skills — also has escalated.

Yet, there are several important differences in today’s IT services requirements that set them apart from the demands and offerings of the past.

