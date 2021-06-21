Tercera eBook and Webinar Identify Key Characteristics of Third Wave Cloud Consulting Leaders

Earlier this month, I had the privilege of presenting the key findings of a new ebook that I produced with Chris Barbin, the CEO/Founder of Tercera, in a webinar which identified the critical characteristics of leading cloud consultancies in the coming decade.

This is the first of a series of ebooks and webinars planned by Tercera to describe the unique opportunities and challenges associated with the third wave of the cloud. You can find these and many other informative resources about the third wave cloud market dynamics on the Tercera website here.

You can also read about Tercera’s first two investments – BeyondID and Terazo (in conjunction with Twilio) – which possess many of the key ingredients for building a successful cloud consultancy in today’s rapidly changing environment.

Tercera’s mission is to fund and guide the next generation of cloud consultancies seeking to help enterprises capitalize on the latest advancements in cloud-based solutions.