Driving Digital Transformation by Making Citizen Developers Heroes – A Guest Commentary in E-Commerce Times

Corporate executives know that if they don’t transform their companies into digital enterprises they are going to be at a significant competitive disadvantage going forward.

Yet, many corporate leaders have been unable to make significant progress transforming their organizations. These executives have found that changing their corporate cultures is a lot harder than adopting the new generation of cloud-based applications and services that make the digital enterprise possible.

No company has done more to advocate for this digital transformation process — so it can sell more of the cloud solutions to power new age businesses — than Salesforce.com. And no company is more at risk if a growing number of organizations fail to pursue their own digital transformation initiatives.

Now Salesforce is shifting its attention dramatically — away from solely selling CXOs on the virtues of leading the digitization process, and toward showing how everyday employees can make the transformation process a reality.

Click here to read our analysis in E-Commerce Times of Salesforce’s two-pronged approach that was on display at this year’s Dreamforce conference to accelerate the digital transformation process and bolster its sales growth to continue to defy the “law of large numbers.”



