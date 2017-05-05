THINK STRATEGIES

Reinventing Online Marketplaces in the Cloud – A Guest Commentary in E-Commerce Times

Posted on May 5th, by thinkstrategies in Uncategorized. Comments Off on Reinventing Online Marketplaces in the Cloud – A Guest Commentary in E-Commerce Times
Reinventing Online Marketplaces in the Cloud – A Guest Commentary in E-Commerce Times

One of the cornerstones of a successful software business has been to build as big a partner ecosystem as possible. In the world of the cloud, showcasing the partner ecosystem in an online marketplace also has become an imperative.

Salesforce.com has been in the vanguard of this trend. Since its inception in 2005, the AppExchange has grown to include more than 3,000 partner solutions that augment Salesforce’s growing portfolio of cloud services. AppExchange has strengthened significantly Salesforce’s position in the marketplace by cataloging the company’s rapidly expanding ecosystem of independent software vendor and consulting partners.

However, the tremendous success of the AppExchange has made it a bit overwhelming for customers to find and easily implement the right third-party solutions to best meet their needs.

Click here to read THINKstrategies’ latest commentary in E-Commerce Times about how Salesforce’s new AppExchange Partner Program is seeking to alleviate these deployment issues, and set new standards for how its partners utilize its Trailhead training and platform capabilities to meet their mutual customers’ escalating business requirements.



Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up
SafeSubscribe with Constant Contact

The Latest from THINK IT Services Blog

THINK IT Services Blog examines the business implications of the latest developments in the technology services market ranging from Cloud Computing and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to Managed Services and other forms of 'On-Demand' services.

Reinventing Online Marketplaces in the Cloud – A Guest Commentary in E-Commerce Times
Reinventing Online Marketplaces in the Cloud – A Guest Commentary in E-Commerce Times

One of the cornerstones of a successful software business has been to build as big a partner ecosystem as possible. In the world...

Revenue Management Helps Companies Move Beyond CRM to Drive Growth
Revenue Management Helps Companies Move Beyond CRM to Drive Growth

Organizations of all sizes – but especially large scale enterprises – are facing unprecedented business challenges that require a better end-to-end revenue management approach...

Next Downturn Could Have Silver Lining for IoT – A Guest Commentary in E-Commerce Times
Next Downturn Could Have Silver Lining for IoT – A Guest Commentary in E-Commerce Times

Although nearly every research study and industry survey suggests the Internet of Things (IoT) market is growing rapidly, plenty of companies are holding back...