How the SaaS Industry Is Becoming a Victim of Its Own Success – A Guest Commentary in Datamation

There is no longer any doubt that Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions have become the preferred method for organizations of all sizes to acquire business applications to satisfy their escalating customer and end-user demands while keeping pace with intensifying competitive pressures.

In fact, many organizations are expanding their SaaS subscriptions to support additional workers, and adopting additional SaaS solutions to redesign more of their business processes.

However, these organizations are often finding that their SaaS implementations are getting a lot more complicated as the SaaS industry and its growing legion of enterprise customers are falling into the same software development and implementation traps that derailed the previous generation of on-premise, perpetual license ISVs who the leading SaaS vendors successfully disrupted over the past decade.

Click here to read THINKstrategies’ latest commentary in Datamation about why we believe the SaaS industry could face a significant speed-bump in the future if this trend continues.