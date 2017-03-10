THINK STRATEGIES

What Do the Academy Awards, AWS and AI Have in Common?

What Do the Academy Awards, AWS and AI Have in Common?

As the tug of war between humans and machines escalates, we’ve become witnesses on nearly a daily basis to events that suggest there won’t be an ultimate winner or loser in this existential battle for survival and supremacy.

Two little human mistakes at the Academy Awards ceremony and within Amazon Web Services (AWS) recently received worldwide attention because of the power of today’s technology to magnify their impacts on a global scale. These events added more fuel to the argument that automation is a good thing that can eliminate human error and make our daily lives better and less susceptible to costly mistakes. However, there have been a series of snafus involving artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and automated system deployment that are calling into question whether the accelerated innovations in these areas are going to outpace the usefulness of mere mortals.

Click here to read THINKstrategies’ latest perspectives in E-Commerce Times regarding how a new balance is necessary to resolve these countervailing forces and capitalize on the new market opportunities that AI and ML are creating.



