THINK STRATEGIES

Is Salesforce Getting Serious About the Back Office? – Guest Commentary in E-Commerce Times

Posted on February 9th, by thinkstrategies in Uncategorized. Comments Off on Is Salesforce Getting Serious About the Back Office? – Guest Commentary in E-Commerce Times
Is Salesforce Getting Serious About the Back Office? – Guest Commentary in E-Commerce Times

Even as Salesforce.com aggressively seeks to consolidate its position as the leader of cloud-based front-office applications via a series of acquisitions, it is possible that 2017 could be the year the company uses some of the same purchases to make a strategic move. Salesforce soon may become a major player in the back-office financial management and enterprise resource planning market as well.

Speculation that Salesforce might expand its offerings to address the back-office needs of its corporate customers has been plentiful for a long time. Salesforce’s success in reinventing the nature of front-office applications via the cloud has convinced CFOs that the time has come to adopt Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions to solve their back-office requirements.

Click here to read THINKstrategies’ perspectives in E-Commerce Times regarding how some of the recent Salesforce acquisitions include functional capabilities that cross over into the realm of back-office systems and capitalize on the growing CFO receptivity.



LATEST TWEETS

Twitter
Jeff Kaplan
Jeff Kaplan
@thinkstrategies

The latest THINKstrategies' SaaS/Cloud Daily! paper.li/thinkstrategie… #opines

reply retweet favorite
7:12 pm · February 9, 2017

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up
SafeSubscribe with Constant Contact

The Latest from THINK IT Services Blog

THINK IT Services Blog examines the business implications of the latest developments in the technology services market ranging from Cloud Computing and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to Managed Services and other forms of 'On-Demand' services.

Is Salesforce Getting Serious About the Back Office? – Guest Commentary in E-Commerce Times
Is Salesforce Getting Serious About the Back Office? – Guest Commentary in E-Commerce Times

Even as Salesforce.com aggressively seeks to consolidate its position as the leader of cloud-based front-office applications via a series of acquisitions, it is possible...

Rootstock Wins THINKstrategies’ Best of SaaS Showplace (BoSS) Award
Rootstock Wins THINKstrategies’ Best of SaaS Showplace (BoSS) Award

THINKstrategies announced today Rootstock Software has been named a winner of the Best of SaaS Showplace (BoSS) Award. This program promotes the measurable business benefits delivered...

Salesforce Acquisitions Signal Ongoing Broad-Based Platform Strategy
Salesforce Acquisitions Signal Ongoing Broad-Based Platform Strategy

As Salesforce continues to expand beyond its sales and marketing roots, there are ample questions about how it will move into the next era...