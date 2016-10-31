THINK STRATEGIES

What’s Driving CFOs to the Cloud? A Guest Commentary in Datamation

Although a growing number of organizations have been adopting a ‘cloud first’ approach to their business application and computing needs for a while, it has taken a long time for CFOs to feel comfortable migrating their own financial management systems to the cloud. However, a confluence of forces is finally driving them to make the move that could create additional momentum for cloud adoption across their operations.

It isn’t surprising that CFOs have been slow to adopt cloud-based applications to support their own departments. They’re paid to be conservative and risk-adverse.

Click here to read THINKstrategies' latest commentary in Datamation regarding the organizational and market forces that are convincing CFOs that it is time to put their concerns aside and move to the cloud.



