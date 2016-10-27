THINK STRATEGIES

Omnichannel Data at Core of New Commerce Offerings – Guest Blogpost on SearchCRM

SAP’s Beyond CRM initiative and Salesforce’s Commerce Cloud are going after customer data silos and trying to create a truly omnichannel picture. While most companies know they need to bring data silos together to improve customer experience, they are struggling with how to do so.

In response, some of the largest technology vendors are creating technologies that can bring together disparate pockets of customer data and give companies a more holistic view of their customers.

Click here to read THINKstrategies' views in SearchCRM about the escalating e-commerce battle that is reshaping the CRM marketplace and how marketing units operate.



