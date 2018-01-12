Cloud Training to Boost Competitive Advantage Strategies – A Guest Commentary in E-Commerce Times

One of the biggest challenges facing organizations of all sizes trying to move to the cloud is finding and retaining the skilled workers necessary to implement today’s rapidly expanding assortment of on-demand services.

This skills gap cost companies more than $250 million in lost business opportunities in just one year, according to a recent survey conducted by the London School of Economics and sponsored by Rackspace.

In order to close this gap and accelerate the customer adoption process, Salesforce.com decided to rethink its training program and radically change how it delivered customer support. The company’s relatively new Trailhead program relies on peer-to-peer, end-user training techniques fortified by gamification tactics that recognize and reward Salesforce customers who help others.

Click here to read our latest commentary in E-Commerce Times regarding how the Trailhead program is not only solving Salesforce’s customer training and adoption challenges, but also fundamentally changing its customer support, new product development and other go-to-market strategies.