Posted on June 7th, by thinkstrategies in Uncategorized. Comments Off on Seeding the Next Generation of Consultancies – A Guest Commentary in E-Commerce Times
There’s been a lot written recently about how artificial intelligence, machine learning and automation are going to displace millions of workers. However, these powerful new technologies already have spawned a surge in demand for a new wave of highly skilled consultants to help organizations capitalize on the added business opportunities resulting from the latest innovations.

Although the potential business benefits that can be derived from AI, ML and automation are obvious, attaining these benefits requires highly specialized skills that most organizations currently lack. Salesforce sees the demand for this unique set of consulting skills rising and has launched a new US$50 million SI (system integrator) Trailblazer Fund and SI Trailblazer Alliance Initiative to fill the void.

Click here to read THINKstrategies’ latest perspectives in E-Commerce Times on the industry implications of the new Salesforce campaign and how it could spawn a new generation of Cloud consultancies.



