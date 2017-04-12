THINK STRATEGIES

Revenue Management Helps Companies Move Beyond CRM to Drive Growth

Posted on April 12th, by thinkstrategies in Uncategorized. Comments Off on Revenue Management Helps Companies Move Beyond CRM to Drive Growth
Revenue Management Helps Companies Move Beyond CRM to Drive Growth

Organizations of all sizes – but especially large scale enterprises – are facing unprecedented business challenges that require a better end-to-end revenue management approach and platform. I’d like to identify some of the specific ways enterprises can employ revenue management to augment their customer relationship management (CRM) capabilities and maximize their revenue opportunities and performance.

Many enterprises are putting aside their legacy applications in favor of a new generation of Cloud-based applications, also known as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). A large number of these migrations center around Salesforce.com’s Sales, Marketing and Service Cloud offerings. While these solutions provide a slew of powerful features to help businesses connect with their customers, in many cases they don’t go far enough to meet the specific needs of many enterprises to help them drive revenue growth.

Click here to read my latest commentary for Model N regarding how a revenue management platform can help companies move beyond CRM and drive growth.



LATEST TWEETS

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up
SafeSubscribe with Constant Contact

The Latest from THINK IT Services Blog

THINK IT Services Blog examines the business implications of the latest developments in the technology services market ranging from Cloud Computing and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to Managed Services and other forms of 'On-Demand' services.

Revenue Management Helps Companies Move Beyond CRM to Drive Growth
Revenue Management Helps Companies Move Beyond CRM to Drive Growth

Organizations of all sizes – but especially large scale enterprises – are facing unprecedented business challenges that require a better end-to-end revenue management approach...

Next Downturn Could Have Silver Lining for IoT – A Guest Commentary in E-Commerce Times
Next Downturn Could Have Silver Lining for IoT – A Guest Commentary in E-Commerce Times

Although nearly every research study and industry survey suggests the Internet of Things (IoT) market is growing rapidly, plenty of companies are holding back...

What Do the Academy Awards, AWS and AI Have in Common?
What Do the Academy Awards, AWS and AI Have in Common?

As the tug of war between humans and machines escalates, we’ve become witnesses on nearly a daily basis to events that suggest there won’t...