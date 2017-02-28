THINK STRATEGIES

Managing Revenue to Maximize Performance in Complex Business Environment

Businesses of every size are facing unprecedented challenges keeping pace with escalating customer expectations and competitive pressures.

These challenges have become especially daunting for large-scale enterprises that must contend with even greater complexities as they attempt to maximize their revenue opportunities while utilizing a highly dispersed sales team across multinational markets.

The revenue management challenge is determining and implementing the optimal mix of prices and customer/partner incentives (rebates) to impact revenue and profit margins.

