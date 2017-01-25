Salesforce Acquisitions Signal Ongoing Broad-Based Platform Strategy

THINK STRATEGIES

Posted on January 25th
As Salesforce continues to expand beyond its sales and marketing roots, there are ample questions about how it will move into the next era and beyond its initial CRM beginnings. After a spate of Salesforce acquisitions over the past year, the company has extended well beyond CRM into e-commerce and customer experience, artificial intelligence and new collaboration tools.

The question going forward is how effectively the company will integrate its billion-dollar acquisitions into the Customer Success Platform and whether its efforts will make Salesforce wide-ranging enough to truly extend beyond sales and marketing into the more wide-ranging domain of customer experience.

Click here to read THINKstrategies' perspectives regarding how Salesforce intends to overcome these challenges and capitalize on the growing demand for Cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions in SearchSalesforce.com.



As Salesforce continues to expand beyond its sales and marketing roots, there are ample questions about how it will move into the next era...

Customers want to be able to...