THINK STRATEGIES

The Crystallization of Salesforce’s IoT Strategy – A Guest Commentary in E-Commerce Times

Posted on January 12th, by thinkstrategies in Uncategorized. Comments Off on The Crystallization of Salesforce’s IoT Strategy – A Guest Commentary in E-Commerce Times
The Crystallization of Salesforce’s IoT Strategy – A Guest Commentary in E-Commerce Times

While the general public’s fascination with technology largely has been focused on the latest connected products unveiled at the recent CES conference in Las Vegas, many companies are trying to figure out where the real business opportunities lie in the long-awaited rise of the Internet of Things. One of the early proponents of IoT’s unprecedented potential was Salesforce.com, which promoted its own view of the concept in the form of the “Internet of the Customer,” or IoC.

Over the past three years, Salesforce has argued that creating connected products and services also can improve the customer experience, tighten the level of customer engagement, and create new business opportunities for the company. Since launching its IoC campaign and creating its IoT Cloud, Salesforce has been searching for the right formula to specifically meet the needs of its customers.

Click here to read THINKstrategies’ latest analysis in E-Commerce Times which examines how Salesforce is focusing its IoT/IoC strategy on customer service use cases and helping organizations pursue these opportunities.



LATEST TWEETS

Twitter
Jeff Kaplan
Jeff Kaplan
@thinkstrategies

New Marketo CEO Steve Lucas: Massive consolidation is coming to marketing tech siliconangle.com/blog/2017/01… via @SiliconANGLE

reply retweet favorite
10:28 pm · January 16, 2017

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up
SafeSubscribe with Constant Contact

The Latest from THINK IT Services Blog

THINK IT Services Blog examines the business implications of the latest developments in the technology services market ranging from Cloud Computing and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to Managed Services and other forms of 'On-Demand' services.

The Crystallization of Salesforce’s IoT Strategy – A Guest Commentary in E-Commerce Times
The Crystallization of Salesforce’s IoT Strategy – A Guest Commentary in E-Commerce Times

While the general public’s fascination with technology largely has been focused on the latest connected products unveiled at the recent CES conference in...

Amazon Go Service May Have Profound Impact on CRM Market via the Cloud
Amazon Go Service May Have Profound Impact on CRM Market via the Cloud

As increasing digitization overtakes commerce (and virtually all industries), companies need to adjust with new technologies and new approaches.

Customers want to be able to...

How Amazon Could Reshape More Industries in 2017 – A Guest Commentary in E-Commerce Times
How Amazon Could Reshape More Industries in 2017 – A Guest Commentary in E-Commerce Times

Anyone who attended the recent Amazon Web Services (AWS) re:Invent conference — or watched many sessions online, as I did — probably is still...