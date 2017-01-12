The Crystallization of Salesforce’s IoT Strategy – A Guest Commentary in E-Commerce Times

While the general public’s fascination with technology largely has been focused on the latest connected products unveiled at the recent CES conference in Las Vegas, many companies are trying to figure out where the real business opportunities lie in the long-awaited rise of the Internet of Things. One of the early proponents of IoT’s unprecedented potential was Salesforce.com, which promoted its own view of the concept in the form of the “Internet of the Customer,” or IoC.

Over the past three years, Salesforce has argued that creating connected products and services also can improve the customer experience, tighten the level of customer engagement, and create new business opportunities for the company. Since launching its IoC campaign and creating its IoT Cloud, Salesforce has been searching for the right formula to specifically meet the needs of its customers.

Click here to read THINKstrategies’ latest analysis in E-Commerce Times which examines how Salesforce is focusing its IoT/IoC strategy on customer service use cases and helping organizations pursue these opportunities.