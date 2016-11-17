THINK STRATEGIES

SAP Hybris CRM Gets a Jolt From SAP HANA Cloud – Guest Commentary on SearchCRM

Posted on November 17th, by thinkstrategies in Uncategorized. Comments Off on SAP Hybris CRM Gets a Jolt From SAP HANA Cloud – Guest Commentary on SearchCRM
SAP Hybris CRM Gets a Jolt From SAP HANA Cloud – Guest Commentary on SearchCRM

As the Cloud continues to gather steam as the go-to model for many companies, Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) offerings are also gaining credence.

PaaS allows companies greater flexibility once they are in the cloud. PaaS enables customers to develop new applications and services on their existing portfolios of technology to enable new capabilities. With PaaS, companies can develop new mobile applications quickly, automate processes or streamline operations.

For software companies like SAP, PaaS can also unlock new doorways of modernization as well. At the SAP TechEd conference in Barcelona, the company repositioned some core products to reflect its PaaS-oriented strategy. Click here to read THINKstrategies’ perspectives about SAP’s latest PaaS offerings and strategies in SearchCRM.



LATEST TWEETS

Twitter
Jeff Kaplan
Jeff Kaplan
@thinkstrategies

“The Amazon Way on IoT” – John Rossman discusses his latest book. Good overview of key #IoT oppties and challenges flip.it/LkaIX_

reply retweet favorite
7:31 pm · December 22, 2016

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up
SafeSubscribe with Constant Contact

The Latest from THINK IT Services Blog

THINK IT Services Blog examines the business implications of the latest developments in the technology services market ranging from Cloud Computing and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to Managed Services and other forms of 'On-Demand' services.

Amazon Go Service May Have Profound Impact on CRM Market via the Cloud
Amazon Go Service May Have Profound Impact on CRM Market via the Cloud

As increasing digitization overtakes commerce (and virtually all industries), companies need to adjust with new technologies and new approaches.

Customers want to be able to...

How Amazon Could Reshape More Industries in 2017 – A Guest Commentary in E-Commerce Times
How Amazon Could Reshape More Industries in 2017 – A Guest Commentary in E-Commerce Times

Anyone who attended the recent Amazon Web Services (AWS) re:Invent conference — or watched many sessions online, as I did — probably is still...

SAP Hybris CRM Gets a Jolt From SAP HANA Cloud – Guest Commentary on SearchCRM
SAP Hybris CRM Gets a Jolt From SAP HANA Cloud – Guest Commentary on SearchCRM

As the Cloud continues to gather steam as the go-to model for many companies, Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) offerings are also gaining credence.

PaaS allows companies greater...