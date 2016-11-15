Coping With Software Licensing Challenges in the Cloud – A Guest Commentary in E-Commerce Times

A year ago, Vanson Bourne conducted a survey on behalf of Gemalto of independent software vendors (ISVs) executives about their software licensing challenges that discovered a majority of ISVs were dealing with an escalating assortment of organizational issues monitoring and monetizing their software capabilities. As many of these ISVs move to the cloud and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) delivery models, they are facing even greater obstacles achieving their business objectives.

Corporations and consumers alike are no longer interested in acquiring on-premise or even downloaded software. They prefer on-demand, subscription or usage-based consumption alternatives that require ISVs to pursue new software design and monetization approaches. As a consequence, the Vanson Bourne survey found approximately nine in ten ISV respondents admit that their organization is experiencing challenges with their software licensing (91%) and their software packaging/bundling (88%).

