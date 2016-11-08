THINK STRATEGIES

Despite Initial Fanfare Salesforce IoT Cloud Still Seeks User Enthusiasm

Posted on November 8th, by thinkstrategies
Over the past two years, major vendors have braced for the oncoming wave of the internet of things. As recently as 2015, Salesforce launched its IoT Cloud — its application for managing IoT data — to much buzz and fanfare.

But since the launch of technologies like IoT Cloud, the idea of a connected world of products and services suffered from caveats, such as “it’s still early days.” But despite the buzz that accompanied Salesforce IoT Cloud and its debut, it’s hard to deny that technology played only a peripheral part at Dreamforce 2016. The shift reflects a combination of factors that have forced Salesforce to reconsider how it has positioned its IoT strategy and what it needs to do to deliver on its promises.

Click here to read THINKstrategies’ perspectives in SearchSalesforce about the market implications of this shift in focus and what it means for others in the IoT industry.



