Catalant Profile and Perspectives Regarding Cloud and SaaS

Over the past year, I’ve had the privilege of becoming affiliated with the rapidly growing Catalant expert network which has enabled me to extend my consulting services to a wider assortment of enterprises seeking help with their Cloud strategies.

Catalant recently gave me an opportunity to provide my perspectives regarding the state of the Cloud and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) marketplace, as well as the new business opportunities and challenges which these unprecedented technological developments have created for corporate executives and their organizations.

You can click here to read my views on the Catalant blog, and contact me if you’d like to discuss ways I can help you capitalize on the Cloud to achieve your corporate objectives.