Yooz Wins Best of SaaS Showplace (BoSS) Award

Cloud Service Intelligently Streamlines the Accounts Payable (AP) Workflow Process

THINKstrategies announced today that Yooz has been named a winner of the Best of SaaS Showplace (BoSS) Award. This program promotes the measurable business benefits delivered by today’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions.

The BoSS Awards is an ongoing program administered by THINKstrategies’ Cloud Computing Showplace to recognize SaaS companies that are delivering measurable business benefits to specific user organizations. These benefits can include increased sales, lower costs, higher customer satisfaction, faster operations and greater profitability.

Texas-based Yooz provides a cloud-based accounts payable (AP) automation workflow solution. Yooz offers a simple, secure, end-to-end P2P platform that integrates with more than 175 enterprise resource programs (ERPs).

Yooz has over 2,000 global customers that leverage its solution to optimize their AP operations and increase the productivity of their finance teams.

An example of the measurable business benefits delivered by Yooz’s SaaS solution is the Peterson Auto Group—the largest auto dealer group in Idaho and a family owned and operated company. The company’s five stores sell 900—1,400 units/month. The group has a centralized accounting department with about 10 people who process an average of 2,500 invoices and 800 supplier payments per month to about 3,300 vendors. Entering an invoice used to take the Peterson Auto Group’s accounting department about five minutes. Now, it’s 15 seconds or less by using the Yooz cloud-based AP solution—a 95 percent time savings. Invoice approval also takes much less time, dropping from an average of 45 minutes per invoice to just five. Instead of spending two or three hours a day attaching invoices to checks and routing them for signatures, the system sends the checks for electronic signatures, and funds are electronically transferred. Paying bills now takes only about 15 minutes a day. The cost associated with cutting checks also dropped from about $5 per check to just $1.43, a savings of nearly $35,000 a year.

Based on this customer success story, Yooz has been named a Best of SaaS Showplace (BoSS) Award winner.

“We are honored to receive this Best of SaaS Showplace Award from THINKstrategies. And we appreciate that Peterson Auto Group was open to letting us share their story about how the Yooz platform positively impacted its operations,” said Laurent Charpentier, chief innovation officer and COO, Yooz Inc. “Our goal at Yooz is to provide an easy-to-use, powerful and smart cloud-based AP automation solution to our customers; one that will be highly scalable, integrates with all financial systems in an agnostic manner, and leverage emerging technologies.”

“We were so pleased to hear about Yooz receiving this BoSS recognition,” said Patsy Price, Peterson Auto Group director of operations. “I can’t tell you how much easier our lives and operations are here at Peterson because of the Yooz solution. We’re happy to continue to share our story and hope it will help other companies and leaders as they transition from a manual to automated AP workflow.”



“Yooz’s Cloud-based AP solution is helping a wide array of companies significantly reduce the time and expense of performing the billing and invoicing tasks that are essential to their businesses,” stated Jeffrey M. Kaplan, managing director of THINKstrategies, the strategic consulting firm that conceived and administers the Cloud Computing Showplace.

For more information about the BoSS Awards, go to http://www.cloudshowplace.com/boss-award/.

Based on the success of the BoSS Awards program, THINKstrategies has launched the Cloud Computing Business Value (CCBV) Awards program that recognizes companies delivering Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) solutions, and Connected Cloud Internet of Things (CCIoT) Award program to recognize IoT companies that are leveraging Cloud services to deliver IoT solutions which produce measurable business benefits for their customers.

For more information regarding THINKstrategies’ awards programs, see http://www.cloudshowplace.com/award-programs/.