To Win in the New Delivery Economy Go to the Cloud – A Guest Commentary in E-Commerce Times

All you have to do to recognize the changing face of the consumer retail market is pay attention to the growing number of packages piling up on your neighbor’s front step. The explosive growth of the home delivery business also has been influencing the industrial, business-to-business world.

As Amazon sets consumer expectations for rapid delivery to the home, companies in nearly every industry have been recognizing that they must move to the Cloud to keep pace. This means revamping their transportation and logistics systems to meet their customers’ escalating delivery expectations.

These rising demands have been fueling the growth of a new generation of cloud-based, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions to provide end-to-end product delivery and fulfillment capabilities more cost-effectively. They also have been forcing nearly all software vendors in this market to expand their functional capabilities to address the full lifecycle of supply chain management requirements — from fleet to financial management.

