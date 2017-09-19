THINK STRATEGIES

How the Cloud is Complicating IT and Business – A Guest Commentary in Datamation

After a decade of debate regarding the viability of cloud services as a strategic alternative to traditional, on-premise legacy systems and software, the war of words is over. Now nearly every SMB and enterprise is looking at how to incorporate cloud alternatives into their business operations.

However, in many cases these organizations are also discovering that today’s cloud services are adding a new layer of complexity to their existing IT environment rather than simplifying their situations.

Click here to read our latest commentary in Datamation about the escalating challenges associated with migrating corporate workloads to today’s widening array of cloud service alternatives and moving to a multi-cloud sourcing model.



