Biggest Obstacle to Business Success – Multicloud Management, an E-Commerce Times Commentary

The rise of Microsoft Azure as a major competitor to Amazon Web Services (AWS) has become a mixed blessing for IT managers.

While many were pleased to see Microsoft finally become a cloud-first company and build Azure into a viable alternative to AWS, they now are faced with a new set of challenges in trying to make the most of multiple cloud providers.

The expanding array of cloud alternatives not only has created a bit of a buyer’s market, but also has made it more difficult to manage the increasingly complicated assortment of cloud services.

Click here to read THINKstrategies perspective in E-Commerce Times about the IT and business impact of the rapidly evolving multicloud procurement trend.



