Next Downturn Could Have Silver Lining for IoT – A Guest Commentary in E-Commerce Times

Although nearly every research study and industry survey suggests the Internet of Things (IoT) market is growing rapidly, plenty of companies are holding back from pursuing IoT opportunities, for a variety of reasons.

Underlying all of the concerns and challenges regarding IoT is uncertainty about the immediate economic return on today’s IoT investments. Ironically, the possibility of a long-overdue financial downturn in the next few years could force executives to put aside their apprehensions and finally launch new IoT initiatives.

