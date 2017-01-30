Rootstock Wins THINKstrategies’ Best of SaaS Showplace (BoSS) Award

THINKstrategies announced today Rootstock Software has been named a winner of the Best of SaaS Showplace (BoSS) Award. This program promotes the measurable business benefits delivered by today’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions.

The BoSS Awards is an ongoing program administered by THINKstrategies’ Cloud Computing Showplace to recognize SaaS companies that are delivering measurable business benefits to specific user organizations. These benefits can include increased sales, lower costs, higher customer satisfaction, faster operations and greater profitability.

Rootstock Software is a provider of Cloud-based manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions built and deployed on the Salesforce.com Platform. The Rootstock Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications provide the control and visibility required to elevate the total performance of manufacturing, distribution and supply chain operations.

Rootstock provided the following examples of customers that have gained measurable business benefits from its SaaS solutions:

Direct Energy Solar was able to reduce its monthly inventory adjustments from upwards of $100,000 to less than $10,000 even as the company grew 2000%.

1st Light Energy replaced an 8-step manual customer onboarding process to two clicks. At 1st Light, that saves 25 man-hours per month.

Based on this customer success story, Rootstock has been named a Best of SaaS Showplace (BoSS) Award winner.

“We are very pleased to be recognized by THINKstrategies and the Cloud Computing Showplace for the measurable business benefits gained from our SaaS solutions,” said Pat Garrehy, Rootstock’s CEO. “Rootstock is the most comprehensive end-to-end ERP on Salesforce, the world’s #1 business applications platform, and has been built by a team of experts with hands-on manufacturing experience. Our commitment to building the best product possible combined with our absolute dedication to the success of our customers have enabled us to deliver stellar results for all our customers.”

“Rootstock’s Cloud-based applications clearly illustrate how a new generation of ‘back-office’ SaaS solutions are changing how businesses can operate,” stated Jeffrey M. Kaplan, Managing Director of THINKstrategies, the strategic consulting firm which conceived and administers the Cloud Computing Showplace.

For more information about the rules for applying for a BoSS Award or to find a list of previous winners of the BoSS Awards, go to http://www.cloudshowplace.com/boss-award/.

Based on the success of the BoSS Awards program, THINKstrategies has also launched the Cloud Computing Business Value (CCBV) Award program which recognizes Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) solution providers, and Connected Cloud Internet of Things (CCIoT) Award program to recognize IoT companies that are leveraging Cloud services to deliver IoT solutions which are producing measurable business benefits for their customers. For more information regarding the awards programs, go to http://www.cloudshowplace.com/award-programs/.