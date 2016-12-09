How Amazon Could Reshape More Industries in 2017 – A Guest Commentary in E-Commerce Times

Anyone who attended the recent Amazon Web Services (AWS) re:Invent conference — or watched many sessions online, as I did — probably is still trying to absorb the full implications of all of the company’s initiatives unveiled at the event. Although AWS already has redefined the computing and software development industries fundamentally, with its groundbreaking Infrastructure as a Service offerings, it isn’t resting on its laurels.

In fact, AWS’s parent company appears to have in mind far broader ambitions to significantly reshape the competitive landscape in more than just the IT industry in the coming years. Click here to read THINKstrategies’ views in E-Commerce Times about how Amazon is positioning itself to disrupt more industries in the coming year and beyond.