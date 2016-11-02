Enterprises Becoming Digital Software and Services Leaders – A Guest Commentary in Sandhill.com

Everyone knows that “software is eating the world” and the “sharing economy” is fundamentally disrupting a growing number of traditional industries. However, few would have expected a widening assortment of old-line companies to respond so quickly to these threats and take the lead in transforming their business operations into powerful, new software-centric organizations.

Microsoft’s CEO, Satya Nadella, sees the rapid shift to the cloud as driven by “not just the Silicon Valley startups anymore, it is the core enterprise that is also becoming a digital company.”

This trend will accelerate in 2017, and it will raise the bar for software startups and consulting firms seeking to win a share of the growing enterprise revenue opportunities.

