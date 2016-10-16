THINK STRATEGIES

Rethinking Business Process Reengineering in the Cloud – A Guest Blogpost in E-Commerce Times

Nearly 25 years ago, Michael Hammer and James Champy coauthored one of the most influential business books of the period, Reengineering the Corporation: A Manifesto for Business Revolution, anticipating some of the important changes that lay ahead.

The corporate world was trying to cope with the growing pressures of globalization and the advent of personal computing. The public Internet was not yet upon us, but the need for businesses of all sizes to rethink how they operated was becoming imperative.

Those ideas became known as “business process reengineering.”

Those pressures have intensified in the new era of the Web, e-commerce and mobile devices, and the cloud has become the latest source of refuge for organizations trying to revamp their business operations.

Click here to read THINKstrategies' perspectives in E-Commerce Times about how the cloud is enabling a growing number of organizations to reengineer their business processes.



